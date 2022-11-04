Check out all the high school football playoff matchups in Round 2 from around Central Illinois

Six Decatur-area teams are in action on Saturday as the playoffs continue in Round 2.

Here is a look at Saturday's games:

CLASS 1A

No. 5 Jacksonville Routt Catholic (8-2) at No. 4 Tuscola (8-2)

TIME: Sat. at 2 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Jacksonville-Routt defeated Villa Grove 41-15. Tuscola beat Mount Sterling Brown County 20-18.

NOTES: Tuscola hung on to beat Brown County last week as the Warrior defense kept the Hornets offense scoreless in the second half last week. Tuscola's Dylan Graves led the team with 84 yards rushing and a touchdown. Quarterback Jordan Quinn and Chris Boyd added rushing scores. ... Routt is led by quarterback Kohen Hoots who has thrown for 1,817 yards (117-for-204) and 16 touchdowns. He has added 384 yards and eight TDs on the ground. Running back Will Jackson leads the Rockets rushing game with 1,018 yards and 18 touchdowns.

CLASS 2A

NORTH BRACKET

No. 8 Farmington (8-2) at No. 1 Maroa-Forsyth (10-0)

TIME: Sat. at 1 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Farmington beat El Paso Gridley 40-30. Maroa-Forsyth defeated North Lawndale 69-8.

NOTES: Farmington, which is located 20 miles west of Peoria, heads to Maroa on Saturday as the winners of five in a row. The Famers had a successful day on the ground last week against El Paso Gridley, running for 312 yards as a team and four TDs. Quarterback Gage Renken was 12-for-17 for 173 yards and two touchdowns. The Farmers advanced to the quarterfinals last season. ... Maroa had another big offensive game last week, scoring six offensive TDs and adding two pick-6 returns on defense by Kaiden Maurer and LeBryant Flagg. Running back Aiden Riser had three touchdowns, raising his total to 22 rushing scores on the season.

SOUTH BRACKET

No. 1 St. Teresa (10-0) at No. 9 Athens (8-2)

TIME: Sat. at 1 p.m.

LAST WEEK: St. Teresa beat Chester 49-0. Athens beat Carmi-White County 48-8.

NOTES: Athens and St. T met each other in the 2018 playoffs. That year the No. 1 seeded Bulldogs defeated No. 9 Athens 48-7. ... The St. T defense allowed Chester's offense to accumulate just 38 yards passing and 23 yards rushing last week. It is the fourth defensive shutout for St. T this season. Quarterback Joe Brummer was 12-for-14 with 144 yards passing and two scores. Running back Royce Harper had 121 yards and two TDs. ... Athens lost to Maroa in Week 9 of the regular season but had a big game against Carmi-White County. Running back Camden Austin had 160 yards rushing and two scores. Runner Cory Craig added 107 yards and two TDs. QB Drew Cushman was a perfect 6-for-6 for 77 yards passing and two touchdowns.

No. 4 Pana (9-1) at No. 12 Fairfield (7-3)

TIME: Sat. at 4 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Pana beat Auburn 59-30. Fairfield defeated North Mac 20-19.

NOTES: Fairfield faces another tough South Central Conference opponent in Pana after upsetting No. 5 seed North Mac last week. The Mules made a fourth quarter comeback last week as Latrael Snyder scored the go-ahead rushing touchdown in the last moment of regulation. Fairfield has a run-heavy offense with 2,601 total yards on the ground this season vs. 388 yards passing on just 59 attempts this season. ... Pana quarterback Max Lynch ran for 280 yards and four touchdowns against Auburn. Lynch added 111 yards and a touchdown passing as well as an interception on defense.

No. 2 Johnston City (10-0) at No. 10 Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (8-2)

TIME: Sat. at 3 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Johnston City defeated Flora 36-20. ALAH beat Vandalia 41-34.

NOTES: ALAH is hosting its first playoff game since the 2013 season after beating Vandalia last week. University of Illinois commit Kaden Feagin had 226 yards rushing and three scores plus 175 yards and three more scores in the passing game. Feagin also led the defense with 11 tackles. ... Johnston City had its first 9-0 regular season this year since the 2010 season. The Indians are one of four Class 2A schools that remain undefeated on the year (St. T, Maroa, and Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin are the other three). Johnston City averaged 43.6 point of offense and held opponents to 13.4 points a game on average this season.

8-MAN

No. 8 Champaign St. Thomas More (7-3) at No. 1 Decatur LSA/Mount Pulaski (10-0)

TIME: Sat. at 3 p.m.

LAST WEEK: St. Thomas More beat Pawnee 52-8. LSA defeated Martinsville 86-54.

NOTES: With just 16 teams competing in the 8-man playoffs, Saturday's game is a quarterfinals game. ... LSA and St. Thomas More met in Week 1 on Aug. 27 with the Lions winning 30-14. It will be a battle of two strong runners as the Sabers' junior back Peace Bumba squares off with the Lions' junior runner Lleyton Miller. Bumba had 111 yards rushing and three scores last week against Pawnee. The Sabers rely on the pass more than LSA as quarterback Matt DeLorenzo was 8-for-13 for 115 yards passing and two touchdowns. Bumba was his favorite target, catching four passes for 105 yards and two TDs. DeLorenzo added 143 yards and two more scores on the ground. ... LSA remained undefeated in a wild game last week that saw LSA score 12 touchdowns (10 running and two kick-off returns). Miller scored seven rushing touchdowns and had one return TD as he ran for 405 yards last week. Lions rushers KC Kaufmann added 194 yards and a score and Emmanuel Roughton had 118 and two TDs.