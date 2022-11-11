Check out all the IHSA football playoff matchups in the quarterfinals from around Central Illinois

Four Decatur-area teams are in action on Saturday as the playoffs continue in Round 2.

Here is a look at Saturday's games:

CLASS 1A

No. 4 Tuscola (9-2)at No. 1 Ridgeview-Lexington (11-0)

TIME: Saturday at 1 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Tuscola defeated Jacksonville Routt 29-26. Ridgeview defeated Catlin Salt Fork 58-20.

NOTES: Tuscola was able to grind out its second consecutive tight win, with a three-point victory over Routt last week and a two-point win over Brown County in Round 1. With leading rusher Ben Hornaday lost for the season due to injury, the Warriors receiver Austin Cummings has put in time at running back and had 108 yards rushing and a touchdown on Saturday. Tuscola lineman Chris Boyd comes in at running back in goal line situations and added two touchdowns, bringing his total for the postseason to three. Tuscola last advanced to the semifinals and beyond in 2017, when the Warriors finished second in 1A. ... According to the IHSA, Ridgeview-Lexington's 11-0 start is the best season on record in program history. The Mustangs are led by All-State running back Kaden Farrell, who ran for 210 yards in Round 1. The winner would face either No. 2 Camp Point Central (11-0) or No. 3 Greenfield-Northwestern (10-1) in the semifinals.

CLASS 2A

North Bracket

No. 1 Maroa-Forsyth (11-0) at No. 4 Rockridge (10-1)

TIME: Sat. at 2 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Maroa defeated Farmington 42-12. Taylor Ridge beat Bloomington Central Catholic

NOTES: Maroa quarterback Kaiden Maurer was in top form in Round 2, with 165 yards passing (10-for-14) and 147 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Running back Aiden Riser had three scores and 54 yards rushing. Riser added a team-high 17 tackles at linebacker. ... In their Round 2 game, Rockridge trailed 18-14 going into the fourth quarter against Bloomington Central Catholic, before scoring two TDs in the final quarter to complete the comeback. Rockridge averaged 33 points per game in the regular season, while Maroa averaged 47.8. The winner will face either No. 7 seed Knoxville (9-2) or No. 6 Downs Tri-Valley (9-2) in the semifinals. Tri-Valley defeated defending Class 2A champion Wilmington in Round 2, 28-21.

South Bracket

No. 4 Pana (10-1) at No. 1 St. Teresa (11-0)

TIME: Sat. at 1 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Pana defeated Fairfield 68-50. St. Teresa beat Athens 59-33.

NOTES: St. Teresa's defense had its toughest challenge of the season in Athens last week, giving up 33 points after allowing just 53 points the entire season. Running back Ja'Carrion Jones had a team-high 127 yards and four touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Royce Harper added 82 yards and a touchdown but saw limited time in the second half with an injury. The Bulldogs will face their biggest test of the season against a Pana offense led by quarterback Max Lynch that scored 68 points last week. Lynch threw for 267 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another 275 yards and two more scores on the ground. He has 2,376 yards rushing and a combined 45 rushing and passing touchdowns this season. Receiver Carter Byers had a team-high 129 yards receiving and two TDs last week. ... A Panthers victory would put the team into the semifinal round for the first time in program history. St. Teresa advanced to the semifinals last season and was last in a state championship game in 2016. The winner will face either Johnston City (11-0) or Belleville Althoff (7-4) in the semifinals. St. Teresa defeated Althoff 54-0 in Week 2.