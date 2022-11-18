Check out all the IHSA football playoff matchups in the semifinals from around Central Illinois

DECATUR — And then there were two.

Two Herald & Review area teams — Maroa-Forsyth and Decatur St. Teresa — remain alive in the Class 2A football playoffs semifinals on Saturday.

If both teams win, they would meet in the 2A state championship on Friday, Nov. 25 at 1 p.m. at the University of Illinois' Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

The weather forecast for Saturday around Decatur is a high of 35 and partly cloudy with a very small (2%) probability of snow. Wind chill will be a factor, with an average wind speed of 18 miles an hour predicted and gusts into the 30s.

Here's a closer look at Saturday's games:

CLASS 2A

North Bracket

No. 6 Downs Tri-Valley (10-2) at No. 1 Maroa-Forsyth (12-0)

TIME: Saturday at 1 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Tri-Valley defeated Knoxville 46-22. Maroa beat Rockridge 21-7.

NOTES: On their road to the semifinals, the Vikings upset No. 3 seed and defending Class 2A state champions Wilmington in Round 2 of the playoffs 28-21. Tri-Valley is led by All-State running back Blake Regenold, who had 2,090 yards on 243 carries and 27 touchdowns. Regenold had a 2A record 417 yards rushing in the quarterfinals. Quarterback Andy Knox has 1,074 yards passing (61-for-123) and seven TDs to along with 668 yards rushing and 11 scores. Grant Fatima added 361 yards on the ground and five scores and is the Vikings leading receiver with 527 yards and three TDs through the air. The Vikings were Class 2A state champions in 2015. ... Maroa-Forsyth was placed in the North Bracket of this year's IHSA playoffs for the first time in program history. They are back in the semifinals for the 11th time in the last 20 seasons. The Trojans last advanced to the state championship in 2018 and were last state champs in 2012. Quarterback Kaiden Maurer had two rushing touchdowns and grabbed two interceptions last week to lead the team. Linebacker Aiden Riser was selected to the All-State team for the fourth time. Mauer has thrown for 1,767 yards and 14 touchdown and is the team's leading rushing with 694 yards and 14 more scores. Riser has 654 yards on the ground and 26 scores.

South Bracket

No. 2 Johnston City (12-0) at No. 1 St. Teresa (12-0)

TIME: Saturday at 3 p.m.

LAST WEEK: Johnston City beat Belleville Althoff 42-32. St. Teresa defeated Pana 37-12.

NOTES: On their road to the semifinals, Johnston City defeated Flora (36-20) and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (28-8) in Round 1 and 2. According to the IHSA website, Johnston City has had undefeated seasons before the IHSA playoffs system began, but their 12-0 record is the top in program history. This is also the Indians' first trip to the semifinals in program history. The Bulldogs and Indians had a common opponent in Belleville Althoff. St. Teresa defeated Althoff 54-0 in Week 2 and Johnston City defeated them 42-32 last week. ... Johnston City averaged 43.6 point of offense and held opponents to 13.4 points a game. The Indians are run-heavy and racked up 362 yards on the ground against Althoff. Senior Isiah Watson had a team-high 191 yards and three touchdowns. Senior quarterback Connor Mowery isn't asked to pass the ball often — he has 299 yards passing (10-for-17) and eight touchdowns this season through the quarterfinals game. ... The Bulldogs standout running back Royce Harper saw limited action last week against Pana with a shoulder injury but the hope is that he could see more action on Saturday. Ja'Carrion Jones has filled in as lead rusher with consecutive 100-plus yard performances. Quarterback Joe Brummer has 1,546 yards on the season (87-for-135) and 20 touchdowns. Last week against Pana, Brummer only needed to complete three passes for 34 yards in cold and windy conditions. Rushing/receiving weapons Jeremy Walker and Brycen Hendrix added touchdowns last week. Linebackers Amare Wallace and Elijah Wills each had 13 tackles last week for the No. 1 defense in points allowed in Class 2A. The Bulldogs last advanced to the state title game in 2016, but their last championship came in 1979.