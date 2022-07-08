Check out the 2022 high school football schedules for Macon County teams

DECATUR — With less than two months until kickoff of Week 1 of the high school football season, the IHSA released the 2022 schedules on Thursday.

The high school practice season starts Monday, Aug. 8 with Week 1 kicking off on Friday, Aug. 26.

Here's a rundown of the schedules for Macon County teams:

MacArthur

MacArthur begins its 2022 season on the road, traveling to Springfield Southeast in Week 1 before getting its home opener the following week against Chatham Glenwood.

The Generals head to Springfield Lanphier for Week 3 and then host the Decatur city game in Week 4 against Eisenhower on Friday, Sept. 16 at an earlier time of 5 p.m.

MacArthur then has consecutive road games against last year's Class 4A state runner up Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (W5) and Springfield High (W6). The Generals face Jacksonville at home in Week 7, head to Normal University (W8) and finish the regular season hosting Rochester (W9).

Eisenhower

New Panthers head coach DaJuan Johnson looks to carry over the team's winning streak from Week 9 of last season into 2022.

Eisenhower hosts Springfield High in Week 1 and then has a pair of challenging games on the road as they head to Rochester (W2) and then host Sacred Heart-Griffin (W3).

The Panthers face the Generals at MacArthur in Week 4 and then host Normal University in Week 5. Two roads games follow in Jacksonville (W6) and Springfield Lanphier (W7) before returning home for homecoming against Springfield Southeast in Week 8. The Panthers finish up on the road at Chatham Glenwood (W9).

St. Teresa

The Bulldogs are playing their final Central Illinois Conference schedule this year after being voted out of the conference in December. They open up as they did last season with a non-conference game against Effingham on the road Aug. 26., followed by hosting Belleville Althoff on St. Teresa's new football field.

The CIC schedule begins with a trip to Moweaqua to face Central A&M in Week 3. St. T then hosts Meridian (W4) and travels to Clinton (W5) and Sullivan-Okaw Valley (W6). The Bulldogs then host Tuscola in Week 7 and Shelbyville in Week 8, before going to Warrensburg-Latham to round out the regular season.

Maroa-Forsyth

The Trojans begin their all-Sangamo Conference regular season schedule against Pleasant Plains on the road before hosting Auburn in their home opener in Week 2. Maroa goes back-and-forth with home and away games the rest of the season, traveling to Petersburg PORTA (W3), then hosting Riverton (W4) before traveling to Pittsfield (W5) and then battling Stanford Olympia at home.

The Trojans face the two teams that got the better of them in the regular season last season on the road: In Week 8, Maroa heads to Williamsville and in Week 9 the team is at Athens. New Berlin comes to Maroa in Week 8.

Mount Zion

The Braves open their season heading to Bartonville Limestone on Aug. 26 for their first of three non-conference games.

They then open their Apollo Conference schedule in Week 2 at home against Mattoon and host Mahomet-Seymour in Week 3. The Braves head to Taylorville (W4), host Lincoln (W5), head to Effingham (W6) and wrap up their conference play at Charleston (W8). Between their matchups between Effingham and Charleston, Mount Zion has a non-conference games hosting Collinsville (W7), then travels to Breese Mater Dei to finish the regular season.

Meridian

The Hawks open with two challenging non-conference games against El Paso-Gridley in Week 1 on the road and then hosting Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.

Meridian faces Warrensburg-Latham in its CIC opener in Week 3 and then goes to defending conference champions St. Teresa in Week 4. The Hawks then face Sullivan-Okaw Valley on the road (W5) and head home for Shelbyville (W6) and Central A&M (W7). They travel to Clinton in Week 8 and finish in Week 9 hosting Tuscola.

Warrensburg-Latham

The Cardinals open with two non-conference games against Macon County schools — home against Argenta-Oreana and on the road against Sangamon Valley/Tri-City — before starting their CIC schedule. Warrensburg will begin CIC play on the road against Meridian and finish at home against St. Teresa.

Argenta-Oreana

The Bombers begin the season against two former CIC/Okaw foes in Warrensburg (on the road in Week 1) and Clinton (at home in Week 2) before their seven-game Lincoln Prairie slate. That begins in Week 3 at Arcola and finishes in Week 9 at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.

Cerro Gordo-Bement

The Broncos' season will begin with a pair of unknowns in their non-conference slate. They'll open hosting Bridgeport Red Hill of the Little Illini, which went 2-7 last year, then travel to Carlyle in Week 2. CGB won by forfeit against Carlyle last season. The Broncos will begin LPC play in Week 3 on the road against Tri-County and finish at home against Cumberland.

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City

The Storm will hit the road to begin the season at Tremont, which beat SVTC 48-6 to begin last season on its way to seven wins and a playoff berth. The Storm will host Warrensburg in the home opener before beginning LPC play at Cumberland.