Check out the 8 local high school football seniors picked to take part in the 2023 Shrine Game

DECATUR — Eight local senior football players will compete in one last high school football game at the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association's Shrine Game.
Players from St. Teresa, Macarthur, Maroa-Forsyth, Mount Zion, Clinton, Monticello, Pana and Monticello were included on the Blue Team and Red Team rosters that will face off on June 17, 2023 at Tucci Stadium on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University.
Here's a look at the players selected:
BLUE TEAM
Clinton football's Scott Webb (72) was named to the 2023 Shrine Game roster.
MATTHEW FLATEN, HERALD & REVIEW
Scott Webb, Clinton, defensive end
Webb was a rock on the offensive and defensive line for the Maroons that won the final three games of their season. Webb was a first team All-Central Illinois Conference selection and was a Class 3A All-State honorable mention pick.
Maroa-Forsyth's Aiden Riser (33) was named to the 2023 Shrine Game roster.
MATTHEW FLATEN, HERALD & REVIEW
Aiden Riser, Maroa-Forsyth, linebacker Riser was a unanimous first-team All-Sangamo Conference pick at both tight end and linebacker this season. Riser had a combined 30 touchdowns for the Trojans (26 rushing, three receiving, one on defense) and led the team with 131 tackles, including 36 tackles for a loss. He is also a four-time Class 2A All-State selection.
MacArthur's Rodrick Millsap had a kickoff return for a touchdown and an interception against Springfield High in Week 6.
MATTHEW FLATEN, HERALD & REVIEW
Rodrick Millsap, MacArthur, safety Millsap was key for the Generals returning to the Class 5A playoffs. The senior had big-play capabilities at running back and was named to the first-team All-Central State 8.
Mount Zion's Mason McNeil was named to the 2023 Shrine Game roster.
MATTHEW FLATEN, HERALD & REVIEW
Mason McNeil, Mount Zion, tackle
As a key member of the offensive line, McNeil provided protection for quarterback Makobi Adams, who was able to throw for 2,441 yards and 32 touchdowns. McNeil was named to the second team All-Apollo Conference offensive team.
RED TEAM
St. Teresa Brycen Hendrix (7) catches a pass and runs for a touchdown to help lead the Bulldogs to the title.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Brycen Hendrix, St. Teresa, corner
Hendrix was dangerous on both sides of the ball for the
2A state champions. Hendrix had 389 yards receiving, 319 yards rushing and eight total TDs. On defense, Hendrix had three interceptions, a fumble recovery and 35 tackles to become a unanimous All-CIC selection at defensive back. Spencer Mitz, Monticello
Monticello continued its playoff streak that dates back to 2009 and Mitz was an important piece at linebacker and receiver. During the regular season, Mitz had 509 receiving yards and three touchdowns. On defense he had 62.5 tackles, six for a loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery.
Pana quarterback Max Lynch (6) looks for the play call from the sideline while running back Isaiah Harbert (30) waits.
MATTHEW FLATEN, HERALD & REVIEW
Max Lynch, Pana, quarterback Lynch was the leading rushing in the H&R coverage area with 2,501 yards on the ground with 30 touchdowns. Through the air, Lynch threw for 1,430 yards and 15 additional scores. As a defensive back, Lynch added 37 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Charleston's Alex Stout holds the Coles County Class trophy after the Trojans beat Mattoon 35-14.
Alex Stout, Charleston, tackle
Charleston's offense picked up momentum at the end of the season and won four games in a row, including the Coles County Clash against Mattoon. Stout was key on the offensive line, winning first-team All-Apollo Conference honors. On defense, Stout had 34 tackles and four tackles for a loss.
PHOTOS: St. Teresa beats Tri-Valley for the Class 2A state title
St. Teresa's Joe Brummer, center, holds the state trophy after the Bulldogs' 29-22 win against Tri-Valley on Friday during the Class 2A state championship game in Champaign's Memorial Stadium. After falling behind early and struggling to stop Tri-Valley's running game, St. Teresa came up big when it counted with big plays to claim its fourth state title, but first since 1979.
Page C1. For more photos and videos, go to . herald-review.com/sports
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
St. Teresa Royce Harper (9) runs against Tri-Valley. Harper had another big game to help lead the Bulldogs to an undefeated season.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
St. Teresa head coach Mark Ramsey and Ja'Carrion Jones (33) celebrates after the win over Tri-Valley.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
St. Teresa head coach Mark Ramsey hugs coaches and players after the Bulldogs' 29-22 win over Tri-Valley. For Ramsey, it was another jewel in the crown for the coach with the most wins in Decatur-area history. This was his second state title in his seventh trip to the state title game as the longtime coach of Central A&M and now the Bulldogs.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
St. Teresa Jeremy Walker (3) runs in the fourth quarter against Tri-Valley on Friday during the Class 2A state championship game in Champaign's Memorial Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
St. Teresa Jeremy Walker (3) celebrates after a stop in the first quarter during the Class 2A state championship game at Champaign's Memorial Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Tri-Valley's Grant Fatima (10) is brought down by several St. Teresa players on Friday during the Class 2A state championship game in Champaign's Memorial Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Class 2A state championship game in Champaign's Memorial Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Class 2A state championship game in Champaign's Memorial Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
St. Teresa quarterback Joe Brummer holds up the Class 2A state title trophy.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
St. Teresa players hold up the Class 2A state championship trophy.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
St. Teresa's Matt Brummer (42) and St. Teresa executive director Ken Hendriksen celebrate on Friday after the Class 2A state championship game in Champaign's Memorial Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
St. Teresa Christion Harper (9) celebrates after the Class 2A state championship game in Champaign's Memorial Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Both teams took a knee to play after the championship game.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Members of the Tri-Valley and St. Teresa football teams gather for a prayer moments after the end of the state championship game — a hard-fought 29-22 St. Teresa win.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
St. Teresa head coach Mark Ramsey celebrates after the Class 2A state championship game in Champaign's Memorial Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
St. Teresa fans cheer on the team on Friday during the Class 2A state championship game in Champaign's Memorial Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
St. Teresa fans cheer on the team on Friday during the Class 2A state championship game in Champaign's Memorial Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Class 2A state championship game in Champaign's Memorial Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Class 2A state championship game in Champaign's Memorial Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
St. Teresa quarterback Joe Brummer (5) throws the ball during the Class 2A state championship game in Champaign's Memorial Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Class 2A state championship game in Champaign's Memorial Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Class 2A state championship game in Champaign's Memorial Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Class 2A state championship game in Champaign's Memorial Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Class 2A state championship game in Champaign's Memorial Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Class 2A state championship game in Champaign's Memorial Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
St. Teresa fans cheer on the team on Friday during the Class 2A state championship game in Champaign's Memorial Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Class 2A state championship game in Champaign's Memorial Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Class 2A state championship game in Champaign's Memorial Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Class 2A state championship game in Champaign's Memorial Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Class 2A state championship game in Champaign's Memorial Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Class 2A state championship game in Champaign's Memorial Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Class 2A state championship game in Champaign's Memorial Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
St. Teresa gets ready for the Class 2A state championship game in Champaign's Memorial Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Class 2A state championship game in Champaign's Memorial Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
St. Teresa Elijah Wills (6) celebrates in the fourth quarter after a stop against Tri-Valley.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
St. Teresa's E.J. Wills (6) celebrates after the win against Tri-Valley on Friday during the Class 2A state championship game at Champaign's Memorial Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
St. Teresa Brycen Hendrix (7) runs against Tri-Valley on Friday during the Class 2A state championship game in Champaign's Memorial Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
St. Teresa Brycen Hendrix (7) catches a pass and runs for a touchdown to help lead the Bulldogs to the title.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
St. Teresa Billy Guyse (20) and Jack Singer (2) celebrate after a stop on Friday during the Class 2A state championship game in Champaign's Memorial Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
St. Teresa Billy Guyse (20) celebrates after a stop on Friday during the Class 2A state championship game in Champaign's Memorial Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Tri-Valley's Andy Knox (2) is stopped by St. Teresa's Monty Snyder (34) on Friday during the Class 2A state championship game in Champaign's Memorial Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
