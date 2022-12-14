Check out the 8 local high school football seniors picked to take part in the 2023 Shrine Game

DECATUR — Eight local senior football players will compete in one last high school football game at the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association's Shrine Game.

2023 ICA Shrine All Star Football Draft Day!! pic.twitter.com/nPte3f5wQc — Dave Jacobs (@CoachJacobsFB1) December 10, 2022

Players from St. Teresa, Macarthur, Maroa-Forsyth, Mount Zion, Clinton, Monticello, Pana and Monticello were included on the Blue Team and Red Team rosters that will face off on June 17, 2023 at Tucci Stadium on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University.

Here's a look at the players selected:

BLUE TEAM

Scott Webb, Clinton, defensive end

Webb was a rock on the offensive and defensive line for the Maroons that won the final three games of their season. Webb was a first team All-Central Illinois Conference selection and was a Class 3A All-State honorable mention pick.

Aiden Riser, Maroa-Forsyth, linebacker

Riser was a unanimous first-team All-Sangamo Conference pick at both tight end and linebacker this season. Riser had a combined 30 touchdowns for the Trojans (26 rushing, three receiving, one on defense) and led the team with 131 tackles, including 36 tackles for a loss. He is also a four-time Class 2A All-State selection.

Rodrick Millsap, MacArthur, safety

Millsap was key for the Generals returning to the Class 5A playoffs. The senior had big-play capabilities at running back and was named to the first-team All-Central State 8.

Mason McNeil, Mount Zion, tackle

As a key member of the offensive line, McNeil provided protection for quarterback Makobi Adams, who was able to throw for 2,441 yards and 32 touchdowns. McNeil was named to the second team All-Apollo Conference offensive team.

RED TEAM

Brycen Hendrix, St. Teresa, corner

Hendrix was dangerous on both sides of the ball for the 2A state champions. Hendrix had 389 yards receiving, 319 yards rushing and eight total TDs. On defense, Hendrix had three interceptions, a fumble recovery and 35 tackles to become a unanimous All-CIC selection at defensive back.

Spencer Mitz, Monticello

Monticello continued its playoff streak that dates back to 2009 and Mitz was an important piece at linebacker and receiver. During the regular season, Mitz had 509 receiving yards and three touchdowns. On defense he had 62.5 tackles, six for a loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Max Lynch, Pana, quarterback

Lynch was the leading rushing in the H&R coverage area with 2,501 yards on the ground with 30 touchdowns. Through the air, Lynch threw for 1,430 yards and 15 additional scores. As a defensive back, Lynch added 37 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Alex Stout, Charleston, tackle

Charleston's offense picked up momentum at the end of the season and won four games in a row, including the Coles County Clash against Mattoon. Stout was key on the offensive line, winning first-team All-Apollo Conference honors. On defense, Stout had 34 tackles and four tackles for a loss.

PHOTOS: St. Teresa beats Tri-Valley for the Class 2A state title