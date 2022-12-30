Check out the Decatur area's top sports stories of 2022

DECATUR — The 2022 sports season was a strong one around Central Illinois, with teams on the high school and college levels finding success at state competitions and also at the national level.

Teams from St. Teresa, Monticello, Tuscola and Maroa-Forsyth won hardware at state events, and teams from the University of Illinois and Millikin received attention on the national stage. Outside of competition, Macon Speedway will be in new hands when racing begins in 2023 and Millikin looked back and honored a coaching legend this year.

Here's a look at the top sports stories from around the Herald & Review coverage area in 2022:

St. Teresa football are state champs

It had been a story of close but not quite the past few seasons for the St. Teresa football team. The Bulldogs had advanced to the Class 2A semifinals the three previous years that the playoffs were held but they couldn't punch their ticket to the state finals. The 2022 season was different as the Bulldogs ran the table on a undefeated 14-0 season to win their fourth state championship in program history and their first since 1979. Led by senior quarterback Joe Brummer, who finished his career undefeated as a varsity starter, and his twin brother Matt Brummer, an All-State selection at linebacker, the Bulldogs had a strong offense and the best defense in 2A. They defeated Down Tri-Valley 29-22 at Memorial Stadium on the campus of the University of Illinois. The Bulldogs had talent everywhere they looked, including running backs Royce Harper and Ja'Carrion Jones, wide receivers Jeremy Walker, Billy Guyse and Brycen Hendrix and defensive ends Amare Wallace and Elijah Wills. Overall, it was head coach Mark Ramsey's seventh trip to the state final game and his second championship winning team.

Monticello second in boys basketball

The Monticello boys basketball team forged new ground in 2022. The Sages advanced to the Class 2A state finals for the first time in program history. Head coach Kevin Roy, the Area Boys Basketball Coach of the Year, led his group to a fourth-place finish in 2016. In 2021-22, the team set a program record with 33 wins. The starting lineup included five experienced seniors — Dylan Ginalick, Joey Sprinkle, Trevor Fox, Ben Cresap and Tanner Buehnerkemper — and advanced to face Nashville in the finals. The low scoring affair — Monticello led 11-10 at halftime — was decided in the final seconds as Nashville made a late comeback to win by one point, 32-31.

Macon Speedway changes hands

The 1/5-mile dirt track at Macon Speedway will be under new management for its 78th season in the spring of 2023, as the ownership group led by Bob Sargent finalized a deal to sell it to racing promotor Chris Kearns in November. Macon originally opened in 1946 and Sargent originally purchased the track in 1985 from original owner Wayne Webb. In 2007, Sargent was joined by NASCAR drivers Ken Schrader, Tony Stewart, and Kenny Wallace as co-owners of the speedway. Sargent is not slowing down and will continue his work as a racing promoter through Track Enterprises, which operates events at Lincoln Speedway, the Springfield Mile in Springfield and the DuQuoin Mile in DuQuoin.

Millikin women’s basketball makes Sweet 16

After winning the CCIW Tournament in the shortened 2020-21 season that didn't include a NCAA Division III Tournament, the Big Blue kept the momentum going in 2021-22, snagging an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2004-05 season, when they were national champions. Led by CCIW Player of the Year and All-American Elyce Knudsen, who averaged a conference-high 19.9 points per game, the Big Blue traveled to Wisconsin and defeated Wartburg College and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to advance to the Sweet 16. The Big Blue are off to another strong start to begin the 2022-23 season with a 9-3 record and a perfect 4-0 mark in CCIW play.

Illini's big football improvement

The University of Illinois' football team had a big resurgence in 2022, finishing the regular season with an 8-4 overall record and 5-4 record in the Big Ten, the program's best season since 2007. It was the Illini's first season of eight-plus wins and first above .500 finish the Big Ten in 15 years. The Illini accepted an invitation to the ReliaQuest Bowl, where they face Mississippi State on Monday at 11 a.m. CT in Tampa, Fla. It's the program's top bowl game since the 2008 Rose Bowl and one of the top three Illinois bowl games of the last 30 years. A huge part of the team's success was its defense, which was ranked in the top 10 in the nation in 17 statistical categories during the regular season, including leading the nation in interceptions (22) and ranking second in scoring defense (12.2) and third in total defense (263.8). Head coach Bret Bielema was rewarded with a new six-year contract that will have him leading the program through at least the end of the 2028 season.

MacArthur's basketball reaches new heights

The MacArthur boys basketball team had a very successful 2022, starting with a huge accomplishment that happened in the final days of 2021. The Generals won their first Collinsville Holiday Tournament since 1984 and rode that success all the way to the Class 3A sectional finals in the spring, matching the furthest the team has advanced in program history. They also set a program record with 23 wins last season. The Generals have taken that success from last season into 2022-23 with an 11-0 start and are currently ranked No. 7 in 3A. MacArthur also continued their tournament success with a championship victory in the Decatur Turkey Tournament, their first since 2015. Center Makhi Wright was named tournament MVP, becoming the fourth MacArthur's player ever to win the honor.

Tuscola girls win 1A state track title

The Tuscola girls track and field team captured the school's first non-football team championship in dramatic fashion last spring when runners Alyssa Williams and Lia Patterson finished first and second in the 200 meters in the meet's second-to-last event. The strong finish pushed the Warriors past Newark, 57-54, to finish on top. Williams finished her high school career with six state championships over her junior and senior seasons before joining the track team at Murray State. Williams was the H&R Girls Track Athlete of the Year and head coach Drew Sterkel was Girls Track Coach of the Year.

Maroa-Forsyth baseball makes it to state

The Maroa-Forsyth baseball team returned to the Class 2A state tournament in 2022 for the first time in 27 seasons. The Trojans had an outstanding regular season, entering the tournament with a 32-1 record and ultimately finished fourth overall. H&R Baseball Player of the Year Jackson Grubbs was a standout on on the mound with an 11-2 record and 83 strikeouts, and also set team records with nine home runs and 50 RBIs and a .400 average, becoming the Sangamo Conference Player of the Year. Head coach Sean Martin was the Baseball Coach of the Year and notched his 400th career victory last season.

Millikin celebrates women in sports and honors Lori Kerans

This year, Millikin celebrated the 50th anniversary of the creation of women's basketball team and the passage of Title IX legislation that established equality between men's and women's sports in 1972. Events put on by the university included a women's basketball team reunion that featured players with the original team, a sports museum with artifacts from the earliest days of sports participation at Millikin and a lettering ceremony to honor women athletes who were never able to receive the honor before. During the celebration's banquet, it was announced that long-time women's basketball coach Lori Kerans would have the court at the Griswold Center named in her honor and it was officially dedicated in a ceremony in December.

