Clean sheet: Washington doesn't allow Canton a point 41-0

No worries, Washington's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 41-0 shutout of Canton in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14.
The Panthers opened a lopsided 34-0 gap over the Little Giants at halftime.
Washington pulled to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and fourth quarters.
Last season, Washington and Canton faced off on October 8, 2021 at Canton High School.
