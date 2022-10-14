Clean sheet: Washington doesn't allow Canton a point 41-0

No worries, Washington's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 41-0 shutout of Canton in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14.

The Panthers opened a lopsided 34-0 gap over the Little Giants at halftime.

Washington pulled to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and fourth quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.