Clearing the way: LSA football running game depends on Emmanuel Roughton

DECATUR — Scan the Decatur Lutheran School Association/Mount Pulaski football roster and you won't find "QB" on it anywhere.

There are plenty of "WB" for wingbacks and "FB" for fullbacks, but in an offense that passes the ball in a season fewer times than fingers on your hands, there's no need for that QB designation.

But the team has that important catalyst who sets up the offense, albeit almost exclusively on the ground, in senior fullback Emmanuel Roughton.

"If I don't have a fullback like Emmanuel who can run the whole offense like a quarterback, then the offense doesn't work," LSA head coach Jordan Hopman said.

Roughton will be clearing the way for standout wingback Lleyton Miller, who already as a junior holds the Lions' all-time rushing mark with 2,072 yards total yards in 13 career games.

"Hard-nosed football, that's what we have tried to be," Roughton said. "Lleyton has been known as an outside runner and he can run around people, but now he is tucking it up in there and running hard down the hill."

The run-focused offense bleeds into the philosophy and mentality of the entire team.

"We view quarterbacks and wide receiver as 'me' positions and our team is all about 'we,'" Hopman said. "We know that if we don't bust it out for one another that our team doesn't work how it is supposed to. Everyone knows that if they do their job and know their role, we are going to be even better."

In Roughton's four seasons at LSA, he has seen a complete transformation of the program. His freshman season was the program's last in 11-man football and the group struggled, going 1-8. When the program moved to 8-man in 2020, the Lions were undefeated at 6-0 but the COVID-19 shorted season had no playoffs that year.

The Lions were 5-4 in the regular season last year and qualified for the playoffs, which was special for Roughton.

"We made the playoffs for the first time in a while. It was big for us and the first time that I had personally been in the playoffs," he said. "My freshman year we won one game and so the playoffs were kind of nice. I think this year we will be pretty good and the hope is always to make a state championship appearance."

Roughton is one of four Lions seniors this season along with lineman Connor Creviston, split end/defensive back Kyle Reiterman and lineman Corbin Hawkins.

"Conner is one of our standout guys that has taken on a bigger role this year. He moved from tackle to guard, which is a big spot for us," Roughton said. "Everybody is pretty close on the team and our family motto is to keep running the ball and everybody has got to be together to do that, too."

Out of the background

Miller has put up incredible numbers his first two seasons and Hopman is excited to see the new team captain take the next step in becoming a complete leader.

"Lleyton has worked his tail off this year to get bigger and stronger and make sure he is a more physical presence and take the hits," Hopman said. "The biggest thing is the leadership role he is taking on. In the past, he has been in the background and let the older guys lead things. Now that he is a junior and a captain, he has taken on that role and stepped up as a leader."

Along with Miller and Roughton, junior runners KC Kaufmann and Daniel McCormick and freshman Liiban Debela will get some carries. Kaufmann is a transfer from Argenta-Oreana and McCormick represents the Mount Pulaski side of the co-op.

"KC transferred but had to sit out last year. He was with us all last year and he has taken on that role that was left vacant by (graduated runner) Gannon Harshman," Hopman said. "KC is very much the same type of runner and it has been exciting to watch him grow and realize his potential within the offense."

Growing the team

The Lions open their season at noon on Sat., Aug. 27, hosting Champaign St. Thomas More, then host Pawnee in Week 2 the following Saturday at noon. Before then, the Lions will get a taste of game action with a team scrimmage on Friday.

"The goal is no one to get hurt. We will be in our game uniforms and I want our kids to get out and enjoy themselves," Hopman said. "I want to look crisp on offense, and on JV, I want them to have some success and know what they are doing."

The depth the Lions program is building allows the incoming freshmen time to get acclimated to the game.

"I want to grow the younger guys as opposed to when my senior guys were freshmen, we had to throw them into the fire because we were playing 11-man," Hopman said. "They were just physically not ready for it. That's not fair to do that to anybody and you are going to kill a football program if you do that."

Expanding 8-man

The continued expansion of 8-man football in Illinois to 29 teams has shifted the conference makeup this season. There are now five conferences, consisting of two in the north, two in the central and one in southern Illinois. LSA is in the Southern Conference along with Edwardsville, Kincaid South Fork, Martinsville and Pawnee.

"With each passing year, there are more and more teams playing and we will play fewer teams that are two-and-half hours away from us," Hopman said. "I'm so happy that the state of Illinois has 8-man football. There are still people that look at it and they say, 'That is not real football.' I would say come out and watch our team and they can see how they feel after watching us for 48 minutes."

2022 Schedule W1 - vs. St. Thomas More (Sat. at noon) W2 - vs. Pawnee (Sat. at noon) W3 - at Martinsville (Sat. at noon) W4 - at Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland W5 - vs. Milledgeville W6 - vs. South Fork (Sat. at 6 p.m.) W7 - at Schlarman (Sat. at 3 p.m.) W8 - at Metro East Lutheran W9 - vs. Milford/Cissna Park