Clifton Central baffles Fithian Oakwood 39-0

Clifton Central's defense was a brick wall that stopped Fithian Oakwood cold, resulting in a 39-0 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 9.
Clifton Central opened a lopsided 26-0 gap over Fithian Oakwood at halftime.
Clifton Central pulled to a 39-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the first and fourth quarters.
The last time Clifton Central and Fithian Oakwood played in a 26-8 game on September 10, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
