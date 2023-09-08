Clifton Central finally found a way to top Georgetown-Ridge Farm 27-20 on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Clifton Central a 7-0 lead over Georgetown-Ridge Farm.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Buffaloes inched back to a 13-7 deficit.

Clifton Central moved to a 27-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Comets enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Buffaloes' 6-0 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Clifton Central and Georgetown-Ridge Farm squared off on Sept. 3, 2022 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Georgetown-Ridge Farm squared off with Watseka in a football game.

