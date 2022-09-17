Clifton Central slips past Westville 28-21

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Clifton Central didn't mind, dispatching Westville 28-21 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 17.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Clifton Central and Westville were engaged in a thin affair at 21-14 as the final quarter started.

The Comets and the Tigers each scored in the final quarter.

