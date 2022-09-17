Clifton Central slips past Westville 28-21

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Clifton Central didn't mind, dispatching Westville 28-21 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 17.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Clifton Central and Westville were engaged in a thin affair at 21-14 as the final quarter started.
The Comets and the Tigers each scored in the final quarter.
In recent action on September 2, Westville faced off against Watseka and Clifton Central took on Georgetown-Ridge Farm on September 3 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.