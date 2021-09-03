 Skip to main content
Clifton Central stonewalls Georgetown-Ridge Farm 60-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Clifton Central followed in overpowering Georgetown-Ridge Farm 60-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

No points meant no hope for Georgetown-Ridge Farm as it could not cut into its deficit in the final quarter.

Clifton Central's reign showed as it carried a 60-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Clifton Central's offense roared to a 54-0 lead over Georgetown-Ridge Farm at the intermission.

The Comets opened with a 30-0 advantage over the Buffaloes through the first quarter.

