Clinton claims close encounter of the winning kind over Macon Meridian 14-6

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Clinton nipped Macon Meridian 14-6 on October 14 in Illinois football.
Both teams were shutout in the first and second quarters.
Clinton enjoyed a meager margin over Macon Meridian with a 7-6 lead heading to the final quarter.
The Maroons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.
In recent action on September 30, Clinton faced off against Tuscola and Macon Meridian took on Shelbyville on September 30 at Macon Meridian High School.
