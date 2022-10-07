 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clinton outlasts Warrensburg-Latham 28-14

  • 0

Clinton pushed past Warrensburg-Latham for a 28-14 win in Illinois high school football on October 7.

The first quarter gave Clinton a 7-6 lead over Warrensburg-Latham.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters.

The Maroons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 21-8 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Warrensburg-Latham and Clinton faced off on October 8, 2021 at Clinton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 23, Warrensburg-Latham faced off against Shelbyville and Clinton took on Decatur St Teresa on September 23 at Clinton High School. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News