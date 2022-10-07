Clinton outlasts Warrensburg-Latham 28-14

Clinton pushed past Warrensburg-Latham for a 28-14 win in Illinois high school football on October 7.
The first quarter gave Clinton a 7-6 lead over Warrensburg-Latham.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters.
The Maroons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 21-8 advantage in the frame.
