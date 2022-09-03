Clinton refuses to yield in shutout of Argenta-Oreana 48-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Clinton shutout Argenta-Oreana 48-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Maroons fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Bombers' expense.

Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

The Maroons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 27-0 advantage in the frame.

