 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clinton refuses to yield in shutout of Argenta-Oreana 48-0

  • 0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Clinton shutout Argenta-Oreana 48-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Maroons fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Bombers' expense.

Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

The Maroons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 27-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Clinton and Argenta-Oreana squared off with September 3, 2021 at Clinton High School last season. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News