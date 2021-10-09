 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Close Encounter: Bushnell-Prairie City nips Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op 30-22

  • 0

A tight-knit tilt turned in Bushnell-Prairie City's direction just enough to squeeze past Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op 30-22 in Illinois high school football action on October 9.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

Recently on September 25 , Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op squared up on Martinsville in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Jon Gruden talks injuries ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News