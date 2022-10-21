Close Encounter: Clinton nips Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op 28-20

Clinton walked the high-wire before edging Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op 28-20 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 21.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op moved ahead by earning a 20-13 advantage over Clinton at the end of the third quarter.

The Redskins had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Maroons won the session and the game with a 15-0 performance.

