A suffocating defense helped Coal City handle Canton 41-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Coal City a 13-0 lead over Canton.

The Coalers fought to a 27-0 intermission margin at the Little Giants' expense.

Coal City charged to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

