Colfax Ridgeview ekes out victory against Villa Grove 33-26

Colfax Ridgeview finally found a way to top Villa Grove 33-26 in Illinois high school football on September 2.

The Blue Devils took a 13-12 lead over the Mustangs heading to the intermission locker room.

Colfax Ridgeview broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 33-26 lead over Villa Grove.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and fourth quarters.

