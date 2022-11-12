Colfax Ridgeview pours it on Tuscola 41-6

It would have taken a herculean effort for Tuscola to claim this one, and Colfax Ridgeview wouldn't allow that in a 41-6 decision for an Illinois high school football victory on November 12.
The first quarter gave Colfax Ridgeview a 13-6 lead over Tuscola.
The Mustangs registered a 15-6 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.
Colfax Ridgeview breathed fire to a 27-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Mustangs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.
Recently on October 29, Tuscola squared off with Mt Sterling Brown County in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.