Colfax Ridgeview pours it on Tuscola 41-6

It would have taken a herculean effort for Tuscola to claim this one, and Colfax Ridgeview wouldn't allow that in a 41-6 decision for an Illinois high school football victory on November 12.

The first quarter gave Colfax Ridgeview a 13-6 lead over Tuscola.

The Mustangs registered a 15-6 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Colfax Ridgeview breathed fire to a 27-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mustangs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

