Colfax Ridgeview smacks Fisher in shutout victory 1-0

Colfax Ridgeview's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Fisher 1-0 during this Illinois football game.

The Mustangs' offense moved in front for a 1-0 lead over the Bunnies at the intermission.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first, third and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

Recently on September 2 , Colfax Ridgeview squared off with Villa Grove in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

