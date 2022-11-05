Colfax Ridgeview triggers avalanche over Catlin Salt Fork 56-20

Colfax Ridgeview unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Catlin Salt Fork 56-20 Saturday in Illinois high school football action on November 5.

Colfax Ridgeview drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Catlin Salt Fork after the first quarter.

The Mustangs opened a modest 21-6 gap over the Storm at the intermission.

Colfax Ridgeview steamrolled to a 50-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

