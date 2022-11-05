 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Colfax Ridgeview triggers avalanche over Catlin Salt Fork 56-20

  • 0

Colfax Ridgeview unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Catlin Salt Fork 56-20 Saturday in Illinois high school football action on November 5.

Colfax Ridgeview drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Catlin Salt Fork after the first quarter.

The Mustangs opened a modest 21-6 gap over the Storm at the intermission.

Colfax Ridgeview steamrolled to a 50-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Recently on October 22, Catlin Salt Fork squared off with Fithian Oakwood in a football game. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News