Collinsville engulfs Mt. Zion in point barrage 34-7

  • 0

Collinsville showed it had the juice to douse Mt. Zion in a points barrage during a 34-7 win during this Illinois football game.

Both teams were blanked in the first quarter.

The Kahoks' offense jumped in front for a 21-7 lead over the Braves at halftime.

Collinsville steamrolled to a 27-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Kahoks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Mt Zion and Collinsville squared off with October 8, 2021 at Collinsville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

