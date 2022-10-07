Collinsville engulfs Mt. Zion in point barrage 34-7

Collinsville showed it had the juice to douse Mt. Zion in a points barrage during a 34-7 win during this Illinois football game.

Both teams were blanked in the first quarter.

The Kahoks' offense jumped in front for a 21-7 lead over the Braves at halftime.

Collinsville steamrolled to a 27-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Kahoks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.