Collinsville utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat Champaign Centennial 15-14

  • 0

Collinsville topped Champaign Centennial in a 15-14 overtime thriller on October 14 in Illinois football action.

The Chargers took a 7-0 lead over the Kahoks heading to the intermission locker room.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Kahoks and the Chargers locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

Collinsville's train of momentum chugged along the first overtime-period tracks with an 8-7 points differential.

