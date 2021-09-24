Complete command: Arcola thwarts all counters to defeat Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 59-20

Arcola's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 59-20 win over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.
The Purple Riders' offense jumped on top to a 59-0 lead over the Storm at the intermission.
Arcola's reign showed as it carried a 59-13 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 10, Arcola faced off against Kansas Tri-County Coop and Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op took on Argenta-Oreana on September 10 at Argenta-Oreana High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.