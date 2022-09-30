Complete command: Champaign Centennial dominates Bloomington in convincing showing 49-14

Champaign Centennial dismissed Bloomington by a 49-14 count in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Champaign Centennial a 21-0 lead over Bloomington.
The Chargers opened a giant 28-0 gap over the Purple Raiders at halftime.
Champaign Centennial struck to a 49-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
Last season, Champaign Centennial and Bloomington squared off with October 1, 2021 at Bloomington High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
