Complete command: Champaign Centennial dominates Bloomington in convincing showing 49-14

Champaign Centennial dismissed Bloomington by a 49-14 count in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Champaign Centennial a 21-0 lead over Bloomington.

The Chargers opened a giant 28-0 gap over the Purple Raiders at halftime.

Champaign Centennial struck to a 49-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.