Complete command: Forreston thwarts all counters to defeat Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 36-7

Yes, Forreston looked superb in beating Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, but no autographs please after its 36-7 victory in Illinois high school football on October 16.

Forreston drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley after the first quarter.

The Cardinals' offense roared to a 20-0 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Forreston's might showed as it carried a 36-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

