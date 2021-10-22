Complete command: Maroa-Forsyth thwarts all counters to defeat Riverton 70-42

Maroa-Forsyth rolled past Riverton for a comfortable 70-42 victory in Illinois high school football on October 22.
In recent action on October 8, Riverton faced off against New Berlin and Maroa-Forsyth took on Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central on October 8 at Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Maroa-Forsyth opened with a 21-6 advantage over Riverton through the first quarter.
Maroa-Forsyth's offense breathed fire to a 49-14 lead over Riverton at halftime.
The Trojans thundered in front of the Hawks 70-42 going into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
