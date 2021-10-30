 Skip to main content
Complete command: Williamsville thwarts all counters to defeat Beardstown 43-22

Williamsville controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 43-22 victory over Beardstown in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 30.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Bullets and the Tigers settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

Williamsville's offense moved to a 21-15 lead over Beardstown at the intermission.

The Bullets' upper hand showed as they carried a 29-15 lead into the fourth quarter.

