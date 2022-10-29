Convincing fashion: Rochester handles Effingham 45-14

The force was strong for Rochester as it pierced Effingham during Saturday's 45-14 thumping in Illinois high school football on October 29.
Recently on October 14, Rochester squared off with Jacksonville in a football game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.