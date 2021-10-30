 Skip to main content
Crete-Monee stonewalls Chatham Glenwood 51-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Crete-Monee's 51-0 beating of Chatham Glenwood at Crete-Monee High on October 30 in Illinois football action.

Recently on October 15 , Chatham Glenwood squared up on Springfield Lanphier in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

The Warriors opened with a 6-0 advantage over the Titans through the first quarter.

The Warriors' offense roared to a 30-0 lead over the Titans at the intermission.

The Warriors remained on top of the Titans through a scoreless third quarter.

