An early dose of momentum helped Dakota to a 48-12 runaway past Fisher in Illinois high school football on Aug. 26.

The first quarter gave Dakota a 14-0 lead over Fisher.

The Indians fought to a 28-6 halftime margin at the Bunnies' expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Indians got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-6 edge.

