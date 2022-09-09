Danville prevails over Peoria Manual 49-6

Danville dismissed Peoria Manual by a 49-6 count in Illinois high school football action on September 9.

The Vikings registered a 28-6 advantage at halftime over the Rams.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Vikings put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Rams 21-0 in the last stanza.

