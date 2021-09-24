 Skip to main content
Danville rides the rough off Peoria Manual 16-6

Riding a wave of production, Danville dunked Peoria Manual 16-6 on September 24 in Illinois football action.

The Vikings registered a 16-0 advantage at halftime over the Rams.

The Vikings enjoyed a narrow margin over the Rams with a 16-6 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the first and final quarters, with neither team scoring.

