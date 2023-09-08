Danville controlled the action to earn an impressive 52-12 win against Peoria Manual on Sept. 8 in Illinois football.

Danville opened with a 16-12 advantage over Peoria Manual through the first quarter.

The Vikings fought to a 23-12 intermission margin at the Rams' expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 29-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Danville and Peoria Manual squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Peoria Manual High School.

Recently on Aug. 26, Danville squared off with Chatham Glenwood in a football game.

