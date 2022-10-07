Danville thumps Champaign Central in punishing decision 41-6

Danville built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 41-6 win over Champaign Central in Illinois high school football action on October 7.
Last season, Danville and Champaign Central squared off with August 27, 2021 at Danville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on September 24, Champaign Central squared off with Wheaton St Francis in a football game. Click here for a recap
