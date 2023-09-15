Decatur Eisenhower recorded a big victory over Springfield Lanphier 46-24 on Sept. 15 in Illinois football.

Last season, Springfield Lanphier and Decatur Eisenhower faced off on Oct. 8, 2022 at Springfield Lanphier High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Lincoln and Springfield Lanphier took on Chatham Glenwood on Sept. 1 at Springfield Lanphier High School.

