Decatur LSA back Lleyton Miller's stat line has him among the top rusher in Illinois football history

DECATUR – The stat line is eye-popping.

With a minimum of one more game in his 2022 football season and the possibility of more, Decatur Lutheran School Association/Mount Pulaski running back Lleyton Miller has already had the best rushing season in the history of Illinois 8-man football.

In 10 games – that includes the Lions' 86-54 win over Martinsville in the first round of the playoffs – Miller has a record-breaking 3,247 yards and 49 touchdowns on the ground.

"It has been pretty amazing for me. I've gotten a lot better since last year and I feel like I've improved a lot," Miller said. "Our line has improved and obviously, I can't do it without them. A lot of credit goes to them because if I don't have any blockers, I'm not going anywhere."

With another strong performance on Saturday against Champaign St. Thomas More (7-3) in the quarterfinals, Miller could find himself with numbers surpassing the IHSA football record for rushing yardage and touchdowns in a season.

The current 11-man football mark for is 3,325 yards by Lexington's T.J. Stinde set over 14 games in 2009. Morris' John Dergo ran for a record 51 touchdowns in 2005.

While Miller's records are separate from the IHSA's, Lions head coach Jordan Hopman feels the 8-man football rules changes make Miller's performances comparable.

"I know a lot of people think it is 8-man and it is different. I will tell you that the way we run the offense, we snap the ball to Lleyton. Everybody in the entire stadium knows he's getting it," Hopman said. "I would say with the more narrow field, Lleyton's numbers are more impressive with how he's done. He's done this in 10 games as opposed to 14 games.

"From day one when I came in here, I wanted to run the ball but I never thought we were going to run the ball like this. Lleyton's been incredible."

Giant holes

One IHSA record book stat that Miller has already surpassed is rushing yardage in a game.

After posting four consecutive 200-plus yard performances to start the season, Miller exploded for 608 yards and eight touchdowns against Milledgeville in a 58-56 shootout win in Week 5.

The IHSA record is 593 yards set on Oct. 19, 1996, by DeAndre Hooper in a game between Chicago Austin vs. Chicago Near North.

"I really don't think I got tackled in that game. There were just giant holes and I was just running freely for 60, 70 yards. I've got to give it to the line, they were making it happen," Miller said. "I think overall I am more confident. This season, I'm more of the primary running back. Last year, I split time with Gannon Harshman so I have a lot more experience with more carries."

Week 1 rematch

The No. 1-seeded Lions (10-0) face a rematch with their Week 1 opponent St. Thomas More on Saturday at 3 p.m. at LSA.

On a hot and humid August day, the Lions won 30-14 to kick off their season on a strong note. Nine weeks later, both teams are improved from that initial game.

"St. Thomas More is so good and they are fast and athletic. They are big on the line of scrimmage," Hopman said. "The heat of that first game changed things an awful lot. I think (St. Thomas More) has done a good job of discovering themselves throughout the year and we have our work cut out for us. There is no easy pass to the championships."

The Sabers are led by running back Peace Bumba who had 111 yards rushing and 105 yards receiving with five total touchdowns last week against Pawnee.

"Peace is a tremendous athlete and an outstanding kid. He's the guy that is going to get his fair share of yards off of us," Hopman said. "They do a nice job of putting him in places and try to put the ball in his hands at times to maximize his opportunities."

Keys to victory

Despite Miller's huge workload, he has avoided any major injuries this season. He's hoping for a bigger performance against the Sabers after rushing for 291 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1.

"I'm feeling great actually. I have minor ankle things and it was bothering me on Friday but I tape it and we are all good," Miller said. "That first game was pretty hot that day and we were a little tired. It was a low scoring game and everybody was a little slumped. We've gotten a lot better and they have gotten a lot better since then."

Senior captain Connor Creviston, junior Trent Collins and senior Corbin Hawkins have been crucial on the offensive line in making space for the speedy Miller.

"Those three guys have anchored the middle for us and then Emmanuel Roughton at fullback is as much a part of the offensive line as anybody. They have done a tremendous job," Hopman said. "There has been a night and day difference in their improvement since Week 1."

The team's confidence has grown just as much as home crowds have as the Lions have rattled win after win this season.

"There has been a lot more people at the game and it has been a lot louder. It gets us hyped and ready to go when you hear your family and your friends cheering for you out there. It helps you get back up after a tackle," Miller said. "The only people that can stop us are ourselves. We're rolling on offense and we know that nobody can stop us on offense unless we stop ourselves. If we can get some stops on defense and get the ball back on offense, I feel like we have a good shot at making state."