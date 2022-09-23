 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur Lutheran earns narrow win over Milledgeville 58-56

Decatur Lutheran weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 58-56 victory against Milledgeville at Decatur Lutheran on September 23 in Illinois football action.

Recently on September 10 , Decatur Lutheran squared off with Martinsville in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

