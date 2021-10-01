Decatur MacArthur baffles Decatur Eisenhower 51-0

Decatur MacArthur unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Decatur Eisenhower in a 51-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Decatur MacArthur a 21-0 lead over Decatur Eisenhower.
The Generals' offense pulled ahead to a 42-0 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.
The third quarter gave Decatur MacArthur a 51-0 lead over Decatur Eisenhower.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
