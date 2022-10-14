Decatur MacArthur dodges a bullet in win over Normal University 14-9

Decatur MacArthur weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 14-9 victory against Normal University at Normal University High on October 14 in Illinois football action.

Normal University started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Decatur MacArthur at the end of the first quarter.

The Pioneers took a 9-6 lead over the Generals heading to the intermission locker room.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Generals, as they climbed out of a hole with a 14-9 scoring margin.

