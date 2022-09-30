 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur MacArthur slips past Springfield 34-28

Decatur MacArthur weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 34-28 victory against Springfield on September 30 in Illinois football action.

The last time Decatur MacArthur and Springfield played in a 42-34 game on October 16, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on September 16, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Springfield took on Normal University on September 16 at Normal University High School. Click here for a recap

