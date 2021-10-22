Decatur St. Teresa blitzes Warrensburg-Latham in convincing fashion 55-7

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Decatur St. Teresa broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 55-7 explosion on Warrensburg-Latham in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Decatur St. Teresa pulled ahead in front of Warrensburg-Latham 28-0 to begin the second quarter.
Decatur St. Teresa's offense stomped on to a 48-0 lead over Warrensburg-Latham at halftime.
The Bulldogs' rule showed as they carried a 55-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
