Decatur St. Teresa blitzes Warrensburg-Latham in convincing fashion 55-7

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Decatur St. Teresa broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 55-7 explosion on Warrensburg-Latham in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Decatur St. Teresa pulled ahead in front of Warrensburg-Latham 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

Decatur St. Teresa's offense stomped on to a 48-0 lead over Warrensburg-Latham at halftime.

The Bulldogs' rule showed as they carried a 55-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 8 , Warrensburg-Latham squared up on Clinton in a football game . Click here for a recap

