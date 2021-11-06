 Skip to main content
Decatur St. Teresa buries Vandalia under avalanche of points 68-14

Decatur St. Teresa left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Vandalia 68-14 in Illinois high school football on November 6.

The Bulldogs breathed fire in front of the Vandals 34-14 to begin the second quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.

