Decatur St. Teresa controls the action and Effingham, 42-7

St. Teresa's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 42-7 win over Effingham in Illinois high school football on August 27.

Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.

St. Teresa's offense struck to a 35-0 lead over Effingham at the intermission.

The Bulldogs took charge in front of the Flaming Hearts 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

