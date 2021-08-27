Decatur St. Teresa controls the action and Effingham in affair 42-7

Decatur St. Teresa's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 42-7 win over Effingham in Illinois high school football on August 27.
Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.
Decatur St. Teresa's offense struck to a 35-0 lead over Effingham at the intermission.
The Bulldogs took charge in front of the Flaming Hearts 28-0 to begin the second quarter.
