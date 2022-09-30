Decatur St. Teresa defeats Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op in lopsided affair 63-12

Decatur St. Teresa raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-12 win over Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op at Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-Op on September 30 in Illinois football action.

