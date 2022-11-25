Decatur St. Teresa escapes close call with Downs Tri-Valley 29-22

The cardiac kids of Decatur St. Teresa unleashed every advantage to outlast Downs Tri-Valley 29-22 on November 25 in Illinois football action.

Downs Tri-Valley started on steady ground by forging a 2-0 lead over Decatur St. Teresa at the end of the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 8-8 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Decatur St. Teresa jumped to a 23-14 bulge over Downs Tri-Valley as the fourth quarter began.

The Bulldogs chalked up this decision in spite of the Vikings' spirited final-quarter performance.

