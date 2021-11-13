 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur St. Teresa flies high over Breese Mater Dei Catholic 48-14

  • 0

Decatur St. Teresa controlled the action to earn a strong 48-14 win against Breese Mater Dei Catholic in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 13.

The first quarter gave the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead over the Knights.

The Bulldogs' offense moved to a 13-0 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

Decatur St. Teresa's supremacy showed as it carried a 34-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 30 , Decatur St Teresa squared up on Flora in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News