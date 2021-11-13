Decatur St. Teresa flies high over Breese Mater Dei Catholic 48-14

Decatur St. Teresa controlled the action to earn a strong 48-14 win against Breese Mater Dei Catholic in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 13.
The first quarter gave the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead over the Knights.
The Bulldogs' offense moved to a 13-0 lead over the Knights at the intermission.
Decatur St. Teresa's supremacy showed as it carried a 34-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
