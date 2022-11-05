Decatur St. Teresa imposes its will on Athens 59-33

Athens had no answers as Decatur St. Teresa compiled a 59-33 victory in Illinois high school football action on November 5.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Decatur St. Teresa and Athens settling for a 21-21 first-quarter knot.

The Bulldogs fought to a 29-21 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.

Decatur St. Teresa thundered to a 53-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 6-0 stretch over the final quarter.

