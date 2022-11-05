 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur St. Teresa imposes its will on Athens 59-33

Athens had no answers as Decatur St. Teresa compiled a 59-33 victory in Illinois high school football action on November 5.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Decatur St. Teresa and Athens settling for a 21-21 first-quarter knot.

The Bulldogs fought to a 29-21 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.

Decatur St. Teresa thundered to a 53-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 6-0 stretch over the final quarter.

In recent action on October 21, Athens faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Decatur St Teresa took on Warrensburg-Latham on October 21 at Warrensburg-Latham High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

